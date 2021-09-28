Tanzania: Mara Wakulima Co-Op Implements PM Directive

WAKULIMA wa Mara Cooperative Union (WAMACU) has started implementing a directive issued by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa that cooperative property must be recovered from village governments' hands. Making the revelation at Nyamongo Centre in Tarime District, over the weekend, WAMACU General Manager, Mr Samwel Gisiboye further said: "As WAMACU, we have started returning all properties that were in the hands of village governments following a directive by the Prime Minister Majaliwa issued during World Cooperatives Day in Tabora in July this year."

Citing the properties like warehouses, weighing machines and pieces of land among others, he added: "For instance, Nyangoto and Matongo villages in Tarime District have agreed to return the cooperative's property they acquired from WAMACU." Mr Gisiboye noted the move was intended to enhance the performance of the cooperative so that it can be in a good position to improve the welfare of farmers in the region that is known for the cultivation of Arabica coffee.

He said WAMACU is enjoying good cooperation from the government in implementing the directive that is also envisioned to improve the crop cultivations to raise the farmers' livelihoods for it attracts markets globally.

Equally, Mr Gisiboye said that efforts are underway to return other cooperative property currently still in the hands of also liquidators. WAMACU is presently collecting coffee from farmers through primary cooperative societies (AMCOS).

Meanwhile, the cooperative recently made a second payment of 113m/- to coffee farmers in the previous season, a move that has encouraged many farmers to resume the crop production.

"We collected coffee at 1,200 per kilo and after selling we made a profit... we paid the same farmers an additional of 400/-for every kilo as second payment," added Mr Gisiboye, while addressing the media. Elaborating he said: "We have given the second payment because we aim to help farmers through primary cooperative societies (AMCOS)."