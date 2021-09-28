Tanzania: Samia Warns Against Unrealistic Figures

27 September 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has warned government officials against issuing unrealistic figures on tree planting campaign.

The warning was in response to a statement made by the Minister of State in the Vice-President's Office (Union and Environment) Mr Selemani Jafo -which was unrealistic.

She was speaking during Association of Local Authorities of Tanzania's Annual General Meeting held in Dodoma on Monday.

The Head of State recalled that the government ordered regions, municipals and local authorities to supervise tree planting campaign in efforts to conserve environment.

Unfortunately, the campaign was executed poorly, according to the president.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X