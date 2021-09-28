Tanzania: Samia Warns Against Unrealistic Figures

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has warned government officials against issuing unrealistic figures on tree planting campaign.

The warning was in response to a statement made by the Minister of State in the Vice-President's Office (Union and Environment) Mr Selemani Jafo -which was unrealistic.

She was speaking during Association of Local Authorities of Tanzania's Annual General Meeting held in Dodoma on Monday.

The Head of State recalled that the government ordered regions, municipals and local authorities to supervise tree planting campaign in efforts to conserve environment.

Unfortunately, the campaign was executed poorly, according to the president.