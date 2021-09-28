Tanzania: Deputy Minister Ole Nasha Dies in Dodoma

Deputy Minister of State Prime Minister's Office (Investment) William Ole Nasha died on Monday night in Dodoma, the President Samia Suluhu Hassan confirmed the death but couldn't divulge more details. He was also a Member of Parliament (MP) for Ngorongoro constituency on Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM) ticket.

Ole Nasha has held a number of government positions including Deputy Minister of Education, Science and Technology, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, and Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries.