Tanzania: Cashew Farmers Optimistic on Modern Seeds Varieties

Some cashew nut farmers in Mlale District, Katavi Region have expressed optimism about modern varieties of the produce, saying they are likely to improve the crop's productivity.

They said the access to improved seeds has been one of the factors determining Tanzania's agricultural productivity especially for smallholder farmers.

More than 760 farmers in the area have vowed to dedicate their time on farming cashew trees being their newly introduced cash crop. Currently, they have planted 36,320 cashew trees on farmland covering 120 acres.

Formerly, the farmers in Mlele District relied and threw their weight on cultivating tobacco bring their sole cash crop. But now have embarked on growing the cashew nuts scientifically called --anardium occidentale ---a tree is a family of Annacardiaceae.

Originally, the tree is native to Northeastern Brazil, but its now widely grown in tropical climates for cashew apples and nuts. Recently, Tanzania Agriculture Research Institute (TARI) -- Naliendele conducted a strategic training to educate farmers in Mlele District ,Katavi Region on the best farming practices in increasing cashew nuts growing and production.

The training was organized and conducted by TARI --- Naliendele based in Southern region of Mtwara in collaboration with Cashew Nuts Board of Tanzania (CBT) strategically to educate cashew nut farmers in Mlele District on the best methods in increasing yield of cashew nuts being the key cash crop.

The cashew nuts are popular snack and its rich flavours when it is often eaten roasted, on its own lightly salted or sugared or covered in chocolate.

Cashew, unlike other oily tree nuts contains starch to about ten percent of their weight. This makes them more effective than other nuts in the thickening water based dishes such as soup, meat stews, and some Indian milk based desserts. Many Southeast Asia and, South Asian cuisine use cashews for these unusual characteristics rather than other nuts.

The shell of the cashew is shelled before it is sold to consumers.

Speaking during the training session TARI---Naliendele researcher, William Mbasa says farmers faced myriads of challenges on insects, pests a disease control as they lack education and skills on how best to detect and control them.

"Most farmers lack education on best farming practices to increase crop quality and high yield of cashew nuts.

"There are number of challenges afflicting farmers in improving productivity among them being diseases, pests, insects that devastate high crop yield" explains the expert.

Mr Mandela Chikawe from CBT reminds participants that the government supports farmers by providing education on best agricultural practices in a bid to improve productivity.

"This training will help farmers to focus on the best agricultural practices" he emphasises.

Mlele District Council Agriculture, Irrigation and Cooperative Officer, Luke Kifyasi commends TARI and CBT for hatching the strategic plan to educate farmers on the best practices of improved cashew nuts farming at the precinct.

"We commend TARI and CBT for timely coming up with the plan to educate cashew nuts farmers as it will help them learn new technologies to promote cashew growing and marketing it in near future" he notes.

He further explains that about 760 farmers in Mlele District have planted 36,320 cashew trees on land covering 120 acres. Across section of participants interviewed by this paper commended the government for organizing the training praising it was worth training.

"Our plea to TARI- Naliendele is that we farmers should be having more training in future to help us adhere to best farming methods . "Training will help us to seriously concentrate on best agricultural practices" explains one of the participants, Leonard Kiyungi from Kamsisi village.

Similar sentiment is also echoed by several participants who admit that farming practices are too technical compared to the traditional practices they used to rely on in the past.

"'Today farmers should have resources, knowledge and skills on how to prepare farmlands and timely utilize agricultural inputs in a bid to realize high crop yield" explains, Vincent Vitus from Inyonga township.

On her part agricultural extension officer at ward level, Ms Esabela Paschal explains such training is very important for providing guidelines to cashew farmers on how to prepare farmland, plant cashew trees, control insects, pests and diseases.

"If similar training is often conducted it will significantly help farmers improve their productivity" she adds