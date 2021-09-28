Rwanda/Morocco: Rayon Sports Sign Moroccan Striker

27 September 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

After recruiting Lahssaine Ayoub on loan from Raja Casablanca, Rayon Sports have signed another Moroccan striker, Rharb Youssef from the same club on a one-year deal.

Through its Twitter handle, Rayon Sports announced that "We are thrilled to announce that we have completed the signing of talented striker Rharb Youssef on a one-year contract."

The Blues have also brought in players like Cameroonian midfielder Essombe Willy Onana, Isaac Mitima, Jean Marie Vianney Muvandimwe, Trésor Byumvuhore, François 'Master', Mugisha, Mohamed Mushimiyimana, Bonheur Hategekimana, Isaac Nsengiyumva and Justin Mico.

Rayon Sports FC have started pre-season training and the club is keen to better their performance of last year after finishing in 7th place.

