Rwanda: Top Seed Karenzi Off to Egypt for M15 Sharm El Sheikh Tourney

Rwanda's top seed Bertin Karenzi headed to Egypt in the wee hours of Monday morning ahead of the ITF M15 Futures Sharm El Sheikh (ATP Challenger Tour), which gets underway Thursday, September 3 in the capital Cairo, Egypt.

The tournament ends Sunday, October 3.

"I am ready for the championship. I aim to do my best even if I know that it's tough," the IPRC academy star told Times Sport, who added that he was keen on improving his ranking.

Karenzi sits 1607th in the ITF junior rankings and the tournament will have a bearing on world tennis rankings.

The tournament will be played on a round-robin basis.

North African players and teams have for long dominated the championships with occasional surprises from South Africa and Zimbabwe. This is one of the most prestigious competitions on the continent.