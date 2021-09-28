Tanzania: Confusion as Meetings Called By Registrar and TCD Coincide

Dar es Salaam — The Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPPs) and the Tanzania Centre for Democracy (TCD) are supposed to agree on how to resolve the issues that would surface in October this year as the result of a coincidence of two events organized by the two.

While the ORPPs announced that a meeting of political stakeholders aimed at ending differences with the Police Force in October, another meeting on Justice, Peace and Reconciliation organized by TCD will take place on the same date!

The opening of the Justice, Peace and Reconciliation meeting in the national capital Dodoma is scheduled to be graced by President Samia Suluhu Hassan, while Zanzibar's First Vice President, Mr Othman Masoud Othman, has been invited to officially close the meeting.

But, the Registrar of Political Parties, Judge Francis Mutungi, yesterday told The Citizen that the modus operandi used by political parties ahead of the meetings was false.

"They are using the media instead of known communication procedures. ORPPs is a government institution that operates in writing, and their concerns had to be submitted in writing for collective understanding and consensus," he said over the phone.

Judge Mutungi also said that he communicated with TCD chairman Zitto Kabwe on the matter. However, he said, this will not be the first time that the two entities presided over its meetings on the same day.