Rwanda: She-Amavubi on Brink of Elimination From U-20 WC Qualifiers After Heavy Defeat

SHE-AMAVUBI head coach Grace Nyinawumuntu was left disappointed after seeing her U-20 side suffer an embarrassing 0-4 home defeat to Ethiopia in the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Costa Rica 2022 African Qualifiers second round at Kigali stadium on Sunday.

This was one of the team's heaviest defeats in history.

"It was a very disappointing game in every aspect," reflected Nyinawumuntu after the match."

She attributed the defeat to a number of factors, including "better-prepared opponents".

The result means Ethiopia are the clear favourites to progress to the next round after next week's return leg in Addis Ababa.

The Rwandan side had qualified for the second round of the qualifiers after South Sudan pulled out.

The qualifiers will climax with two African countries earning a berth in the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica.