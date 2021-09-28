Rwanda: Long-Serving Lycée De Kigali Head Teacher Dies Aged 62

Martin Masabo, who has been the head teacher of Lycée de Kigali for more than 20 years, passed away Monday, at around 9a.m, close family members have confirmed.

Masabo, who was living with hypertension, died from Covid-19-related complications.

He died at King Faisal Hospital, Kigali where he had been admitted for days.

Masabo, who was 62, was also living with hypertension.

"It's, unfortunately, true," confirmed his wife, Odette Uwamariya. "He passed on a few hours ago."

Masabo leaves behind a family of three children - two sons and a daughter - and his wife, a Member of Parliament.

As the news of his death trickled in, many people, including his former students, took to social media to express their shock and comfort the bereaved family.

"We have been close friends since as far back as I can't even remember," Fr. Innocent Gatete, the chair of Head Teachers Association, told The New Times.

Gatete said that just recently the two of them were talking about retirement.

"Just a few days back, he was talking to me about his retirement plans, and how gratifying his service had been," Gatete added.

"Rest in Peace sir," Sam Asiimwe Ruhindi eulogised his former headteacher through a Twitter post. "You shaped us, Lycee de Kigali won't be the same without you."

Another social media user identified as Christian Manzi tweeted, "We will forever be grateful for his crucial role in some of our lives."