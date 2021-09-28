Rwanda: RIB Transfers Top Volleyball Official Case to Prosecution

Rwanda Investigations Bureau (RIB) last week transferred the case of Jean de Dieu Bagirishya, the second vice-president in charge of competitions at Rwanda Volleyball Federation (FRVB), to the prosecution.

The development was confirmed by RIB spokesperson, Thierry Murangira on Monday.

"Yes, it is true, the case of Bagirishya was submitted to the National Public Prosecution Authority on Friday, September 24," Murangira told Times Sport.

Bagirishya, who is currently detained at Kicukiro RIB Station, was arrested on September 21, over forgery two days after the country's women volleyball team was disqualified from the tournament by the world volleyball governing body (FIVB), over fielding ineligible players.

The country was disqualified hours after CAVB officials canceled their Group A against Senegal on September 16, following a complaint filed by Nigeria, challenging the nationality of players who featured for Rwanda.

The disqualification in the continental volleyball tournament was followed by an investigation on FRVB's top officials, including Bagirishya who is suspected to have used forged documents in exercising his functions.

"Further investigations on other officials are ongoing," Murangira said.

The tournament concluded in Kigali with Cameroon winning its second successive title, beating Kenya 3-1 in the final.