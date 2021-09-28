Tanzania: President Samia Swears-in Mavura as Envoy to South Korea

27 September 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Bethsheba Wambura

Dar es Salaam — President Samia Suluhu Hassan has on September 27, sworn in Mr Togolani Mavura as Tanzania's ambassador to South Korea.

Mr Mavura was sworn in Dodoma alongside the Head of Public Service Commission (PSC), Mathew Kilama, in a ceremony that was also graced by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa and Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Minister, Ambassador Liberata Mulamula.

Prior to his latest appointment, Mr Mavura was the assistant secretary to Former President Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete.

He holds Masters degree in Leadership and Development, from Kings College London, Post Graduate Diploma in Management of Foreign Service from the Mozambique-Tanzania Centre for Foreign Relations, and a bachelor degree in Political Science and Public Administration, International Relations from the University of Dar es Salaam.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X