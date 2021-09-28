Rwanda: Miss Yassipi, Hakizimana Win Huye Duathlon Sprint

Miss Casmir Yassipi Uwihirwe is the winner of Huye Duathlon Sprint 2021 in the women's category.

Yassipi was the first runner-up in the 2019 Miss Rwanda pageant.

Félicien Hakizimana won in the men's category over the weekend.

Hakizimana had earlier this month also triumphed in the Nyanza Culture Duathlon Challenge.

In Huye, he clocked 55 minutes, five seconds and 71 microseconds.

On her part, Yassipi clocked 53 minutes, eight seconds and 82 microseconds.

Gervais Ngendahayo, who clocked 56 minutes, 19 seconds and 20 microseconds, and Jean Claude Gashayija, who used one hour, five minutes, 42 seconds and two microseconds, came in second and third, respectively.

In the category of people with disabilities, Augustin Rukundo came out on top after clocking one hour, 14 minutes, 22 seconds and 67 microseconds.

Boniface Nkubiri won the veterans category in one hour, three minutes, 50 seconds and 42 microseconds, followed by Eram Bayitingire and Jean Pierre Tuyisenge.

The duathlon is a two-sport event, combining cycling and running.

The competition attracted 25 participants across four categories, including professional men and women, veterans and people with disabilities, who ran a five-kilometre distance.

The next duathlon leg is due in Gicumbi on October 16 to be followed by the Rubavu leg and then Kigali. The overall winners in all six competitions will be crowned the winners of the national championships.