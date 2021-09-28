Tanzania: Zanzibar Calls on Stake Holders to Facilitate Growth of ICT

Dar es Salaam — The government of Zanzibar has invited communications stakeholders to facilitate the growth of ICT especially in educational institutions and areas not covered by ICT in Zanzibar so as to enable the realization of the government's goal of building a digital as well as the blue economy.

The Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority has been facilitating access to ICT services in various areas by facilitating access to ICT equipment to the public, especially in areas that have not been largely accessible by telecommunications services, especially computers, including training and education institutions.

In a statement, Zanzibar Ministry of Works, Communications and Transport, Permanent Secretary, Amoul Hamil said this when handing over the Tele-Center to the Tumbatu Secondary School built by TCRA

The technology aims to provide ICT for teachers, students and the Island community of Tumbatu.

"Our hope as government is that we are now going to implement our commitment, to ensure the development vision for Tanzania mainland and Zanzibar by ensuring that there is better use and broader use of ICT," said the PS

He noted that the ministry will ensure it puts in place strategies for more schools and communities that are not reached by ICT receive such an important service in growing a modern economy.

He said the ICT center, funded by the TCRA, is the sixth of the ICT-pack facilities under the TCRA's ICT-pack program to ensure more access to modern economy.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The center as the Sixth Center among others funded by the TCRA will serve two existing schools on the island of Tumbatu which is one of the largest islands of Zanzibar while serving the entire community, students and teachers.

The beneficiaries of the project have expressed optimisim following the construction of the ICT center as it will facilitate access to education services and enable the people of Tumbatu to communicate easily and keep pace with the growth of ICT.

On his part, Headmaster Jala Pandu Khamis said the center will not only support learning among students but also facilitate access to ICT services among students of the two secondary schools on the island.

"I would like to thank you for your generosity, this center will not only be the property of Tumbatu High School but also our fellow Jongowe Secondary School students and other islanders will benefit from the presence of this ICT center" stressed the Headmaster.

Speaking on behalf of the Director General of the Tanzania Communications Authority during the handing over of the stations equipment installed in a special computer class connected to the Internet at Tumbatu Secondary School, Head of TCRA Zanzibar Office Ms Esuvatie Masinga noted that TCRA's goal is to ensure that ICT services are integrated and reach more people across the country.

"TCRA Zanzibar Office is implementing this program to provide the community with IT equipment we have decided in this phase to focus on the islands here in Unguja, we have two centers we have opened; This is the Sixth Center and we plan that in the next financial year we will ask for money to go to Kojani Island and other parts of Zanzibar with the aim of delivering communication and ICT services to a larger community," she said.