Rwanda/Uganda: World Cup Qualifiers - Mashami Names 36-Man Squad for Uganda Tie

Vincent Mashami, the head coach of the national football team Amavubi, has summoned 36 players to prepare for the upcoming World Cup qualifier games against the Uganda Cranes.

Rwanda will play against Uganda Cranes twice: on Thursday, October 7 in Kigali and on October 10 in Kampala as the two sides seek a ticket for the 2022 World Cup.

The summoned squad will start camp on September 29 in Nyamata.

It includes 12 foreign-based players, like Maddie Kagere, Abdul Rwatubyaye and Salomon Nirisarike.

Rwanda is in Group E with Uganda, Mali and Kenya.

Mali leads the group with four points, followed by Kenya with two points, Uganda is third with two points as well, while Rwanda is fourth with one point.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Emery MVUYEKURE (Tusker FC), Clément (BUHAKE TWIZERE Strømmen IF)

Eric NDAYISHIMIYE (Unattached), GAHUNGU Habarurema (Police FC)

Fiacre NNtwali (AS Kigali).

Defenders: Fitina OMBORENGA (APR FC), Denis RUKUNDO (As Kigali)

Emmanuel IMANISHIMWE (FAR Rabat), Eric RUTANGA (Police FC)

Abdul RWATUBYAYE (FK Shkupi, Macedonia), Salomon NIRISARIKE (Urartu FC, Armenia), Bryan Clovis NGWABIJE (SC Lyon, France), Thierry MANZI (FC Dila Gori, Georgia), Emery BAYISENGE (Unattached), Clément NIYIGENA (Rayon Sports FC), Kato Samuel NEMEYIMANA (Bugesera FC) and Ange MUTSINZI (CD Trofense, Portugal).

Midfielders

Djihad BIZIMANA (KMSK Deinze), Kevin MUHIRE (Unattached)

RAFAEL York (AFC Eskilstuna, Sweden),NSENGIYUMVA Isaac (Rayon Sports FC)

Yannick MUKUNZI (Sandvikens IF, Sweden), Olivier NIYONZIMA (As Kigali), Martin Fabrice TWIZEYIMANA (Police FC), Haruna NIYONZIMA (As Kigali)

Djabel MANISHIMWE (APR FC), Blaise NISHIMWE (Rayon Sports FC) and

Ramadhan NIYIBIZI (As Kigali).

Forwards:

Medie KAGERE (SIMBA SC), Jacques TUYISENGE (APR FC), Jean Bertrand IRADUKUNDA (GASOGI UNITED), Muhadjir HAKIZIMANA (POLICE FC), Onesme TWIZERIMANA (Police FC), Dominique Savio NSHUTI (Police FC), Jamir KALISA (Vipers SC, Uganda) and Yves MUGUNGA (APR FC).