Rwanda: Covid-19 - 21% of Target Population Are Fully Vaccinated

27 September 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alice Kagina

Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC) has announced, on September 27, that at least 21 per cent of the target population in Rwanda are fully vaccinated.

More than two million Rwandans received Covid-19 vaccine, including one million and a half of fully vaccinated.

Rwanda has a target to vaccinate 60 per cent of population by 2022 and currently, 21 per cent of the 7.8 million people are fully vaccinated, meaning 12.6 per cent of the entire population.

Dr. Daniel Ngamije, Minister of Health said that this is a significant step towards vaccinating Rwandans but the journey is yet to be over.

"The government of Rwanda is doing the most to get the needed vaccine and it commends all stakeholders who support us to get them. We plan to vaccinate 30 per cent of the target population by the end of this year," he said in a statement.

During car-free day, the country's sports day, on September 26, 192 people received their first jab and 169 got their second jab while all 410 Covid tests conducted were negative.

RBC confirms that Rwanda has received a total of 3,658,310 vaccines through Covax and AVAT initiatives, some were donated by countries under bilateral relations and others were bought with the support of World Bank.

All people aged 18 and above are receiving their jabs vaccines in Kigali and others aged 50 and above in 21 districts outside Kigali.

RBC said that the efforts made in vaccinating people have significantly reduced the positivity rate from 10 per cent in July and August to three per cent in September.

Meanwhile, different universities have made it mandatory to present Covid-19 vaccine certificates from students and staff.

