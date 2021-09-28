Uganda: MP Ssegirinya Detained On Treason, Inciting Violence Charges - Police

Charged. Kawempe North MP Muhammed Ssegirinya and the Makindye West legislator Allan Ssewanyana appear before Masaka Chief Magistrate’s Court on September 8, 2021.
28 September 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Job Bwire

Police have said Kawempe North MP Muhammad Ssegirinya is being detained at Special Investigations Division in Kireka on fresh charges of treason and incitement to violence.

The MP was re-arrested at Kigo prison on Monday; hours after the High Court in Kampala granted him bail on six counts, including murder, attempted murder and aiding and abetting terrorism.

"We want to inform the public that Hon Ssegirinya Muhammad has also been rearrested on fresh charges of treason and incitement to violence by the joint security task team of investigators. He has been transferred to the Special Investigations Division, in Kireka for further statement recording and action," police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga said Monday evening.

His re-arrest came hours after President Museveni slammed courts of law for granting bail to murder suspects and vowed to fight it politically and legally.

In a terse address at the Benedicto Kiwanuka Memorial Lecture at High Court building in Kampala where soldiers dragged out and later killed the former Chief Justice 49 years ago, President Museveni also demanded that convicted murderers should automatically suffer death by hanging.

"Really! Somebody has killed a person and you see him walking around, that is a provocation I am telling you. It's a provocation, we can't accept it,' Mr Museveni said.

Just like his Makindye west counterpart Allan Ssewanyana, Ssegirinya was re-arrested as he left Kigo prison where they were remanded on September 8.

The duo is accused of having a hand in the recent spate of killings in Greater Masaka sub region that left close to 30 people dead. They were charged with six counts, including murder, attempted murder and aiding and abetting terrorism.

