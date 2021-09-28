Tanzania/Benin: Poulsen Names 25-Man Squad to Take On Benin ...Picks Mkude, Drops Sure Boy

27 September 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

National Football Team ' Taifa Stars' Head Coach, Kim Poulsen has named Jonas Mkude among the 25-men squad that will be facing Benin in the World Cup qualifiers next month.

Information released by the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) on Monday said the tactician dropped Azam midfielder Salum Abubakar alias 'Sure Boy.'

Other players who have been included in the squad are Aishi Manula, Shomari Kapombe, Israel Mwenda, Erasto Nyoni, Kennedy Juma, Mohammed Hussein, Mzamiru Yassin and John Bocco, all from Tanzania's champions, Simba SC.

From Young African SC, Poulsen picked Bakari Mwamnyeto, Feisal Salum, Ramadhan Kabwili and Dickson Job while from Azam FC he named Iddy Seleman, Wilbol Maseke, Lusajo Mwaikenda, and Edward Manyama.

According to the statement other players were Metacha Mnata (Tanzania Police), Nickson Kibabage (KMC), Meshack Mwaivita (Kagera Sugar), Novatus Dismas (Maccab Tel Aviv), Abdulhamis Suleiman (Coastal Union), Reliant Lusajo (Namungo), Simon Msuva (Wydad Casablanca) and Mbwana Samatta (Royal Antwerp).

Taifa Stars are packed in group J together with DR Congo, Madagascar and Benin.

Tanzania is leading the group with four points.

