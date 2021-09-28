Algeria: Achieving Territorial Balance Through 'Integrated, Coherent and Lasting' Development

Algiers — The participants in the Government-Governors meeting recommended Sunday, in Algiers, to adopt an "integrated, coherent and lasting" development to address the issue of territorial balance.

The participants in the second workshop of the meeting on the "balanced territorial development" underlined that "dealing with the issue of territorial balance can't be resolved without an integrated, coherent and lasting development, as part of an inclusive national strategy."

The officials and experts who took part in this workshop called for the strengthening of the investment attractiveness by the exploitation of country's resources.

In this respect, the participants insisted on the urgent need to implement and update the strategic guidelines of the National Urban Planning Programme (SNTA), by extending the deadlines of the implementation of this programme in the long term (2040) and by setting up a catching-up programme for the southern provinces.

They also emphasized the necessity of finalizing the development plan of border cities where it is important to create free trade zones to strengthen trading with the neighboring countries.

They also recommended a new administrative division to create new provinces, sub-prefectures and communes and the identification of resources of the different regions, while elaborating development plans for investment.

Concerning the issue of employment, the participants called for the revision of the statuses with the development of incentives, notably for some jobs in remote regions.