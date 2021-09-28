Algeria: President Tebboune Receives Commander of Africom

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune received Monday, in Algiers, General Stephen Townsend, commander of the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), who is leading an important delegation on a working visit to Algeria, the presidency of the Republic said in a statement.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed "ways and means of promoting cooperative relations in various fields relating to AFRICOM's activity" and reviewed "developments in the region, mainly security in the Sahel, and ways of enhancing the capacity of the countries of the region, especially in the fight against terrorism," the statement said.

The meeting was attended by "the chief of Staff to the People's National Army, Lieutenant General Said Chanegriha, and the chief of Staff to the presidency of the Republic, Abdelaziz Khellaf," the statement concluded.