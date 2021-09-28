Tunisia: Coronavirus - Gabes Sees One More Death, 22 Additional Infection Cases

Tunis/Tunisia — A person died of COVID-19 in the governorate of Gabes during the last 24 hours.

This brings to 645 the number of pandemic-related deaths, said the coordinator of the health watch unit in Gabes Houssine Jabrane.

In the same context, 22 coronavirus cases were detected after the release of the results of 201 tests, the same source added in a statement to TAP.

The new infections are distributed as follows: 7 cases in South Gabes, 7 cases in Gabes City, 3 cases in Ghannouch, 2 cases in Mareth, 2 cases in Oudhref and 1 case in Metouia.

The region has recorded a total of 22,113 COVID-19 cases, since the spread of the pandemic, including 560 deaths and 21,875 recoveries.

Currently, 24 COVID patients are treated in various hospitals in the governorate, including 3 people placed in ICU at the University Hospital of Gabes.

In addition, there are 238 active cases in the region, said the same source, recalling that the incidence rate is now 59 infections per 100 thousand inhabitants.