Tunisia: Covid-19 - Sidi Bouzid Reports 7 Deaths and 11 More Infections

Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Sidi Bouzid has recorded seven more deaths of coronavirus over the past 24 hours.

This takes the death toll to 881 since the outbreak of the pandemic in the region, Deputy Director of Primary Health Béchir Saidi told TAP on Monday.

The region has also reported 11 more infections, taking the count to 29,187 since the spread of the virus.

The new positive cases have been registered in Menzel Bouzaine, Meknassi , West Sidi Bouzid, Sidi Ali Ben Aoun and Ouled Haffouz.

On the other hand, 15 patients have recovered from the virus, taking recovery numbers to 28,359 since the outbreak of the pandemic in Sidi Bouzid.

51 COVID-19 patients are currently staying in local public hospitals, the same source said.