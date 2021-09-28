Tunisia: Sfax-Covid-19 - 3 Fatalities, 45 Infections and 147 Recoveries in 24 Hours

Tunis/Tunisia — Three people died as a result of the Coronavirus in the last 24 hours in the governorate of Sfax where the pandemic has caused a total of 1,735 deaths, according to an updated report published Monday by the Regional Directorate of Health.

In addition, 45 more people in the region have been detected positive, following the publication of the results of 453 laboratory tests, a positivity rate of 9.93%, bringing to 55,552 the number of infected in the governorate of Sfax since the spread of the epidemic.

According to the same source, 147 people have recovered from the infection, bringing to 54,855 the total number of cases of recovery in the region.

Currently, 23 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care, 60 admitted to the University Hospital Hédi Chaker in Sfax and 15 others are hospitalised in private clinics in the region, the same source said.

Moreover, nearly 833 thousand citizens in the governorate of Sfax have been vaccinated against the Coronavirus since the start of the vaccination campaign in mid-March.