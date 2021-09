Tunis/Tunisia — Siliana governorate saw three more infections with the coronavirus, pushing the caseload since the outbreak to 15,525.

Two of the new cases were recorded in Rouhia and one in Bargou, according to a report published by the Local Health Directorate Monday.

There are currently 6 patients admitted to the Siliana hospital and 13 others accommodated in local hospitals in the governorate, according to the same source.