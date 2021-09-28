Tunisia: Covid-19 - Third Booster Shot to Be Administered Shortly to Over-50s

Tunis/Tunisia — The Health Ministry will start shortly administering a 3rd COVID-19 vaccine booster dose for people aged 50 and over who suffer from chronic diseases, said Head of the vaccination campaign steering committee Hachemi Louzir.

The over-50s who registered on Evax.tn platform and received two shots will receive text message invites to get a 3rd booster shot, he further told TAP.

The immunity acquired after receiving two shots may decrease after 5 months or more for some groups, especially the elderly or people suffering from chronic diseases. This could result in immunodeficiency, mainly among patients with cancer or kidney failure.

People of all ages who suffer from chronic diseases resulting in an immunodificiency can get at a later stage a 3rd booster shot upon their request, the official added.