Tunisia: Four More Coronavirus Infections Recorded in Medenine, 36 Recoveries

Tunis/Tunisia — Four more infections with the coronavirus were recorded in Medenine, after releasing the results of 88 tests.

Three of these cases are in Ben Guerdane and one in Houmt Souk. The overall number of infections is therefore up to 32,403 cases. On the other hand, 36 patients have recovered from the infection, taking recovery numbers to 30,895, said Director of Preventive Health in Medenine Zayd El Anz. A total of 268,538 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered in the region until Sunday, the same source added.