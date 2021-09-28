Tunisia: World Tourism Day - GIZ Announces Partnership With 4 Civil Society Organisations in Carthage, Tozeur

27 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Promotion of Sustainable Tourism in Tunisia project, implemented by the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), announced Monday the launch of a partnership with four organisations active in sustainable tourism. The aim is to support the growth of inclusive tourism in Carthage and Tozeur on the World Tourism Day (September 27).

Partner organisations seek to offer visitors / tourists new tourist experiences that promote the rich heritage of the city of Carthage and Tozeur .

In Carthage, projects were selected by representatives of GIZ , the Tourism and Handicrafts Ministry, the municipality of Carthage, the European Union and the Agency for Heritage Development and cultural Promotion (French: AMVPPC).

The Promotion of Sustainable Tourism in Tunisia project is a joint action of the European Union in Tunisia, as part of the Tounes Wijhetouna programme, and Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

It is aimed to diversify and strengthen cultural, culinary and outdoor tourism. These actions are in line with measures designed to ensure the development of tourism across the globe.

