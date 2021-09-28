Somalia: PM Roble Meets With Top Security Officials Ahead of Somaliland Senate Elections

Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble met with the AMISOM Police Commissioner, the Somali Police Commissioner and the Chairman of the Northern Regions Electoral Commission in Somaliland.

The meeting focused on facilitating security and implementing the Upper House elections in the Northern Regions which is scheduled to take place in Mogadishu on

Prime Minister Roble has instructed the various commanders of the Somali Police Force and AMISOM to expedite security operations in the country's elections, especially the Upper House elections in Somaliland.

"H.E PM Mohamed Hussein Roble met today with Somali Police Commissioner-General Abdi Hassan Hijaar, AMISOM officials and the Chairman of Somaliland Electoral Commission (SEIT) & discussed the facilitation and security of Somaliland's Upper House elections due to start this week," government spokesman Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu said.

Candidates for the upper house seats in the northern regions of Somaliland are scheduled to deliver their speeches today, with elections scheduled for the upper house elections in Somaliland scheduled for 30, September 2021.