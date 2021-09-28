Somalia: Puntland Leader Meets With International Community Reps in Garowe

United Nations Ambassador to Somalia James Swan and a delegation led by him met with Puntland President Abdirahman Mohamed Farole and his cabinet in Garowe on Sunday.

The meeting discussed issues related to Somalia's national and local elections in Puntland next month, which will be the first one-person-one-vote local council elections.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, President Deni said that the international delegation discussed the situation in Somalia, in particular the elections and the dispute between the leaders of the Federal Government of Somalia.

"Among the topics discussed include upcoming local elections " 'one person one vote' in October, economic development, and security in Puntland. We also discussed the national elections and their political and security challenges, and Women political participation," Deni said.

Deni said he was optimistic that the country would go to a peaceful election and overcome the current challenges.

Speaking at the meeting, James Swan said the Puntland president shared the international community's concerns about the potential dangers of ongoing political disputes between national leaders in the electoral process.

"President Deni and our delegation agreed that the Somali leadership must continue to work together, in a spirit of national unity, to overcome differences. We urge all to move forward and deliver on the promise that credible national elections will be held on time in accordance with the May 27 agreement, "said James Swan.

James Swan's visit to Garowe today was the last visit by Somalia's international partners to the Heads of State of the Federal Member States.

James Swan was accompanied by ambassadors, Representative of the African Union, Ambassador Francisco Madeira; EU Ambassador to Somalia, Ambassador Tiina Intelmann; and the Swedish Ambassador to Somalia, Ambassador Per Lindgarde.