Kenya: KQ Starts Direct Cargo Flights From Johannesburg to DR Congo

27 September 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Fatiha Shabir

Nairobi — Kenya Airways (KQ) has launched direct cargo flights between South Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

This comes after the airline signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoU) with fly Congo Airways that would increase air connectivity and strengthen operations amid the effect the COVID-19 pandemic had on the aviation industry.

Previously, all traffic departing from Johannesburg had to pass through Nairobi.

"We are delighted to mark our newly launched direct cargo flights between South Africa & the DRC at a jointly hosted event in Johannesburg. Cargo has provided new opportunities in the face of the pandemic & we are keen to keep strengthening our operations & leverage partnerships," the firm said in a statement.

The announcement was made two weeks after KQ leased two Embraer E190 jets and crew to the Congo carrier in a move aimed at offering greater passenger and cargo options between the two countries.

The cargo codeshare partnership with the Congo Airline is meant to boost domestic operations and flight frequencies in the Central African country.

KQ said it will offer courses through its Pride Centre and explore the exchange of technical personnel in various areas to ensure skills transfer between the two airlines.

"The partnership strengthens collaboration and bolsters aviation ties between Kenya and the DRC, actualizing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Kenya Airways and Congo Airways signed in April 2021 in Kinshasa and witnessed by Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta and DRC's President Felix Tshisekedi," the airline said in a statement.

KQ Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Allan Kilavuka said the partnership is among others, aimed at actualizing Pan Africanism by creating a model for cooperation between the two African Airlines.

"KQ is a key player in the aviation space in Africa, and with over 40 years of experience, this is an important step in enhancing cooperation to increase air connectivity and offer greater passenger and cargo options between the two countries. The timing of this agreement is correct, considering the severe impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the aviation industry, as it will increase the utilization of our aircraft.," he said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X