Tunisia: Covid-19 - 556,067 Jabs Administered On 6th National Intensive Vaccination Day

Tunis/Tunisia — The 6th national intensive COVID-19 vaccination day saw 556,067 jabs administered, said the Health Ministry's jab drive monitoring unit.

Tunis reported the highest number of vaccinations (51,141), followed by Sfax (50,994) and Nabeul (48,975). Sousse delivered 38,266 jabs in comparison with 11,578 in Siliana, 9,832 in El Kef, 7,916 in Kébili and 7,738 in Zaghouan.

Vaccination hit its lowest rates in Tozeur (4,425) and Tataouine (3,305).

The ministry said 875,000 people who registered on the Evax.tn platform and missed their first dose appointments received text message invites for September 26.

People aged 15 to 39 and the over 40's who received their first shot last August 29 also received invites.

People aged over 40 but who failed to register beforehand were allowed to register at vaccination centres and get vaccinated.