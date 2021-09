Tunis/Tunisia — Eighteen members of Ennahdha's regional and local offices said they quit the party on Sunday evening. The overall number of resignations reached 131, including MPs and leaders.

Former party leader Abdellatif Mekki told TAP on Sunday evening the new departures are motivated by the same reasons that made him leave on September 25.

Commenting on the possible formation of a new party, Mekki said resigning members will engage in joint action that will take shape later.