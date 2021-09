MOGADISHU [SMN] - A popular and respected Somali comedian Abdi Muridi known as Ajakis has passed away at a hospital in Mogadishu on Monday morning.

Ajakis was admitted into a hospital a few days ago for health complications.

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has condoled over the demise of the comedian, who has been battling undisclosed illness for days.

Tributes are pouring in for the death of the renowned comedian whose body is expected to be buried in the capital in the coming hours.