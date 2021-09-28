Liberia Stands Firm to Benefit From Its First Adaption Communication

Monrovia — The Environment Protection Agency along with partners has had a one-day Adaptation Communication (AdComs) Inception and Stakeholders' Engagement Workshop to enhance the development process of Liberia's AdComs.

Adaptation communications aim to provide information on adaptation actions and plans, with a view to enhancing action and support and contributing to the global goal on adaptation.

The National Adaptation Plan (NAP) Global Network is a multi-funder initiative that was created in 2014 to support developing countries in advancing their NAP processes and help accelerate adaptation efforts around the world. Financial support for the Network has been provided by Austria, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The Secretariat is hosted by the International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD).

The adaptation communication was established by Article 7, paragraphs 10, and 11, of the Paris Agreement. Each Party should submit and update periodically an adaptation communication, which may include information on its priorities, implementation and support needs, plans and actions.

With technical support provided by UNDP and funding through the Green Climate Fund's Readiness Programme, Liberia's NAP process has achieved major milestones and advanced adaptation planning in climate sensitive sectors.

This includes the development of the National Adaptation Plan (NAP) document. Liberia's NAP report has undergone its first peer review with the support of the National Adaptation Plan Global Support Programme (NAP-GSP).

Speaking at the event, the National Consultant of Liberia's Adaptation Communication E. Tennesee Wilson said they have submitted what he terms as National Determined Contribution to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) a month ago.

Wilson said the aim of the stakeholders' engagement workshop is for stakeholders to have an idea of what is in the document.

"So your being here today will be the revision of the annotated outline so that you will be able to suggest and have the opportunity to say whether we should eliminate this one or add this one," Wilson said.

He added: "The aim of this engagement is to send out information to the global world on what Liberia wants to do and what we want to communicate based on the adaptation projects that have been going on for over a couple of years. When it comes to climax change, awareness -communication is very much important."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Also speaking via a video message, the Manager of the NAP Global Network Christine Ledwell praises the Environment Protection Agency Executive Director Professor Wilson Tarpeh and his team for developing Liberia's first adaptation communication.

According to the Manager of NAP Global Network, the importance of adaptation communication cannot be overly stated.

"That process drives coordination, sets policy guidelines, mobilizes resources, allocates support and helps track progress to achieve the adaptation purpose," Mr. Ledwell said.

Speaking on behalf of the EPA Executive Director Professor Wilson Tarpeh, the Project Officer Arthur R.M. Becker said the gathering is a milestone journey in the development of Liberia's Adaptation Communication document.

"This is by extent translating the NAP into a public awareness document that will be utilized throughout the length and birth of the entire country. These are additional widows of opportunity that will provide us more funding," Becker said.