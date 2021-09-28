Liberia Ordered to Pay Former Coach Landi U.S.$123,150 in Arrears

press release

Monrovia — The Federation of International Football Association(FIFA) has ordered the Liberia Football Association (LFA) to pay US$123,150 to Italian coach Roberto Landi, who was sacked on 17 February 2012.

A ruling from FIFA disciplinary committee mandates the LFA to pay US$70,000 as outstanding salary plus a five-percent interest from 2 August 2012 until the effective date of the payment; US$3,150 as "dinner indemnity", plus five percent interest from 2 August 2012 until the effective date of the payment and US$50,000 as compensation for the termination of contract, plus five-percent interest from 14 January 2014 until the effective date of the payment.

The LFA has been granted a final deadline of 30 days as of 9 September to pay Landi.

FIFA said it will impose a harsher punishment if the LFA fails to comply with its ruling pending a resubmission by Landi.

The LFA has been fined 15,000 Swiss Francs (US$16,212.66), which must be paid within 30 days as of 9 September, for refusing to adhere to a previous ruling.

The LFA paid Landi an arrear of US$20,000, which was part of US$62,390 paid to former coaches in February 2020, who were appointed during the regime of Musa Hassan Bility in 2014.

They are James Salinsa Debbah, Thomas Kojo, Janjay Jacobs, Christopher Wreh, Oliver Makor, Joe Amstrong Nagbe, George Gebro, Varmah Kpoto and Jonah Sawiah.

The comprehensive arrear payments, which were also paid to the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), clubs and employees, were provided/approved by FIFA following an appeal made by the LFA as part of the sanctions imposed on it.

Courtesy: LFA