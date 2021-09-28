Liberia: NPA Boss Twehway Breaks Ground for Four Projects in Rivercess

Cestos City — A day following the groundbreaking for the construction of a judicial complex in River Cess by the Liberian government, National Port Authority (NPA) Managing Director, Bill Twehway, has broken ground for four projects in the county.

The projects include one elementary school in Barblozohn, a five unit teachers' quarter for Cestos High School, and 30 pro-poor housing units in Yarpleh and Logan towns. Logan town will benefit 20 units, while 10 units go to Yarpleh town.

Mr. Steve Tequah, a proxy for Dr. Twehway speaking during the groundbreakings, called on the people of River Cess to embrace development by working with the NPA managing director. Mr. Tequah said Dr. Twehway had announced nursing quarters for nurses at the St. Francis Hospital in Cestos as his way of addressing the infrastructure challenge of the county.

"We should be happy we have a son who sees the president almost every night before going to bed. Let's take advantage of this great opportunity by supporting Dr. Twehway. He has more for River Cess.

"Today you listened to Dr. Twehway saying he will build a nursing quarter for our nurses".

Ben Yarley, principal of the Cestos High School, lavished praises on Dr. Twehway for choosing to build teachers quarter at the school describing the intervention as a dream come true. Principal Yarley used the occasion to appreciate President Weah for giving Mr. Twehway the opportunity to serve in the CDC-led government.

"We want to thank the president for offering such opportunity to Dr. Bill Twehway who has decided to transform the country in different forms - the first person to build headquarters at the National Port Authority".

River Cess County Superintendent, Bismark Karbiah, expressed optimism that the county will experience huge transformation considering the development interventions of the NPA boss. Superintendent Karbiah, feeling uncomfortable with the present condition of the school, promised to recommend to citizens during the next county special sitting to allot funding for the fencing of the only high school in the county.

"I had a meeting with the MD and he has more plan for this county. With Bill Twehway I'm convinced there is more to come for River Cess. It's also my wish that the campus be fenced. It's my dream. We will discuss this fencing thing at the next county sitting".

Twehway has been giving back to his hometown since the inception of the Weah-led government. He's noted for using his salary and benefits to transforming society, including the construction of housing units in River Cess.

Seems bothered by a 2015 'Habitat for Humanity' report suggesting that 1.6 billion people globally, lacked access to adequate or decent housing, Mr. Twehway, took giant steps towards addressing this challenge in his country, Liberia.

This year, Liberian leader Dr. George Manneh Weah, dedicated nearly 30 'pro-poor' housing units, built by Mr. Twehway in Cee town, his birth place, for residents on a free-of-charge basis.

Still being moved by passion of humanity and a demonstrated love for his people, Dr. Twehway, hosted a dinner in the port city of Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, to generate funding for the construction of additional housing units in River Cess and Grand Bassa Counties. The fundraising dinner attended by friends of the NPA managing director, generated nearly half a million United States dollars.

Twehway had targeted to raising US$2 million dollars for 200 homes, but still remains optimistic of generating that amount from his good friends who see his intervention as a bold step towards improving lives.

In a post-dinner chat with journalists in Buchanan, Managing Director Twehway promised to start the construction of the additional housing units at the start of the next dry season. According to him, the additional units and the ones previously built will be powered by solar energy.

Twehway said his long running desire for teachers quarter for instructors assigned at the Cestos High School will form part of the first sets of 200 housing units stressing that accommodation for teachers has been one problem facing the only high school in the county. As part of his plan to transforming the county, Twehway said five of the housing units will be built at the River Cess side of the Timbo Bridge to give facelift.

Managing Director Twehway is confident that President Weah will dedicate those housing units during his next nationwide tour, hopefully 2023.

"I can tell you that His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah will dedicate the new housing units during his next visit to my county. With the help of God we'll finish them before 2023", an optimistic Twehway assured.

MD Twehway also promised to build five units each to the five electoral districts of Grand Bassa.

According to him, bricks molding for the projects in Bassa has begun in two of the districts, but pointed out that bad road condition could cause delay. Mr. Twehway informed journalists that some of the cements needed for the project have been procured, but getting it to the two project destinations has been challenging owing to the deplorable road condition.