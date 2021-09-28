Liberia: Greenfield Turf Incorporated Experts Arrive in Liberia

Monrovia — A delegation from artificial turf expert Greenfield incorporated has arrived in Liberia to discuss with the government on its proposal to turn the SKD Sports Complex natural grass playing pitch to an artificial turf.

The delegation from Greenfield Turf Incorporated is headed by Franklin Ngwese Ngabe and are in the country to conduct some technical survey on the SKD practice pitch.

Greenfield is the company that laid the artificial turfs on the Samuel Kanyan Doe practice pitch in Paynesville, Tusa sports pitch in Gardnersville and the Doris Williams Sports Stadium in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

The move by the Youth and Sports Ministry is in continuation of ongoing efforts aimed at ensuring that the Samuel Kenyon Doe Sports Complex meets the required international standards which will see Liberia hosts international games at the stadium.

At a press conference recently youth and Sports Minister D. Zeogar Wilson said the solution to the SKD sports complex playing pitch is installed artificial turf because maintaining the nature grass is a problem.

The Stadium was banned by CAF and FIFA in August because of the playing and resulting to Liberia moving its home game with Cape Verde to Ghana where the give has be charged fifteen thousand United States dollars for the use of only the stadium in Ghana excluding Security, accommodation and other things that comes with hosting a home game.

According to Minister Wilson, they have been informed by the soil scientists that the playing pitch will be ready for international matches in November but said the solution is artificial turf.

Currently soil scientists are continuing grass planting and weeding on the playing pitch to ensure that the stadium meets its required international standards.

According to Youth and Sports Minister D. Zeogar Wilson, Greenfield's visit to Liberia comes as a result of a request from Liberian government through the Liberia Football Association.

Minister Wilson said "Greenfield Turf Incorporated will be in Liberia for one week to conduct a geo-technical

survey of the SKD Sports Complex playing field".

As part of their visit, Minister Wilson stated that Mr. Franklin Ngwese Ngabe will hold meeting with the Youth and Sports Ministry and the Liberia Football Association (LFA) at the close of the geo-technical survey and advice the Liberian government on the way forward and recommendation on the type of turf to be used at the SKD.

The Youth and Sports boss disclosed that while plan for the construction of a new football stadium is being developed, he maintained that the ultimate solution for the SKD Sports Complex playing pitch is the lying of an artificial turf.

He told reporters that the Weah-led government has given its backing for finding the best solution for the SKD Sports Complex.

Because of the situation, Liberia is currently concluding discussion with Sports Authorities in Ghana to use that country's national stadium for the Lone Star home game on October 6, 2021.