Liberia/Morocco: Oilers Choose Morocco for First Leg Against Raja

Monrovia — Liberian champions LPRC Oilers, have chosen Morocco to play their first leg home fixture against Raja Casablanca.

The match will take place on October 17 which means, Oilers will have to be based in Morocco to honor both legs of the second round of the CAF 2021/2022 TOTAL ENERGIES Champions League.

In a communication by the Chair of the Oilers Board to the Secretary General of the LFA, dated September 24, the club has agreed to honor their first leg in Morocco which will be their home ground as a result of a ban imposed by CAF on the two major stadiums in Liberia; Samuel K. Doe Sports Complex and Antoinette gunman Stadium.

The communication further asked the LFA to make the necessary arrangements to facilitate the Oil Boys trip to North Africa.

Ghana was an option for Oilers to play their first leg match with Raja at the Accra sports stadium, but per the cost analysis, playing in Ghana would have been more expensive the Liberian Champion said it its communication.

"Firstly, an amount of US$ 15,000.00 must be paid upfront to the government in Ghana the owners of the stadium with money set aside for ball boys, security, medics and others. Then taking into account the cost of flight from Liberia to Ghana and later Morocco, it was too much as it relates to cost," the communication stated.

The Liberian champions eliminated ASKO DE KARA of Togo on a 4-2 goal aggregate to reach the second round of CAF champions League and will face Raja with the winner from both legs cruising to the group stage of the champions league.

The price money for group stage qualification is US$ 550,000.00 which is certainly a huge boost for either teams.