Namibia: MTC Hopsol Youth Football League Action

THE junior age groups of the MTC Hopsol Youth Football League are nearing completion after numerous matches were held at the SKW and Ramblers sports fields over the weekend.

A total of 20 matches took place in the u9, u11, u12 and u13 age group categories, while the enthusiastic parents and supporters contributed to a great atmosphere.

One of the most popular matches was the u12 encounter between the log leaders SKW and third-placed Athletic Club Football Academy that ended in an entertaining 2-all draw.

In other matches, Ramblers thumped Windhoek Gymnasium 8-3, DTS beat Football School Windhoek (FSW) 2-0, Ramblers and MH Greeff Primary School drew 2-2, and Kasaona Football Academy beat Windhoek Gymnasium 1-0.

SKW and DTS now lead the log on 16 points each, followed by ACFA and FSW on 13 points each.

In the u13 league, there were big wins for DTS and Swallows, with the former beating Fortis Football Academy 11-0, and the latter beating Physically Active Youth 10-0.

Grassroots Football Academy beat Kasaona Football Academy 2-1, while Riverheights Football Academy and Kaizen Football Academy (KFA) drew 1-1.

FSW now leads Group A with 12 points, followed by SKW and Kasaona FA on 10 each, while ACFA leads Group B on 18 points, followed by DTS (15) and KFA (10).

The biggest score of the weekend came in the u11 category with DTS A beating ACFA C 12-0.

There were also big wins for Swallows (beating PAY 9-2), Riverheights Football Academy (beating SKW B 7-1), and Christ Football Academy (beating Ramblers 6-2), while ACFA B beat DTS B 4-2.

SKW and ACFA B are now joint top of Group A on 18 points each, while DTS A and ACFA A are joint top of Group B on 16 points each.

In the u9 category, ACFA A beat Kasaona FA 5-1, while DTS and ACFA B drew 2-all, and Ramblers and Swallows drew 4-all.

SKW now lead the log on 18 points, followed by ACFA A (16) and DTS (13).