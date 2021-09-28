Nigeria: ANOCA to Honour Oborududu, 11 Other African Olympics Medalists

The Association of National Olympic Committee of Africa (ANOCA) is set to honour 12 African athletes who won medals in different sports during the just concluded 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

This was made known by the President of Nigeria Olympic Committee, Engr. Habu Gumel during a press briefing to highlight the activities for the 40th anniversary of ANOCA, which began yesterday in Abuja and will end on Thursday, 30th September 2021.

The athletes to be honoured are 11 gold medalists and 1 silver medalist.

The gold medalists are Ahmed Ayoub Hafnaoui (400m freestyle, Tunisia); Eliud Kipchoge(Marathon, Kenya); Emmanuel Korir (800m, Kenya); Faith Chepngetich - Kipyegon (1500m, Kenya); Peres Jepchichir (Marathon, Kenya); Joshua Kiprui Cheptegei (5000m, Uganda); Peruth Chemutai (3000m, Uganda) and Fatjana Shoenmaker (200m Breaststroke, South Africa).

Other gold medalists are Feryal Abdelaziz (Karate, Egypt); Selemon Barega (10000m, Ethiopia) and Soufiane El Bakkali (3000m, Morocco).

Nigeria freestyle wrestler, Blessing Oborududu is the only Nigerian ands silver medalist to be honoured.

The 40th-anniversary celebration will hold at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja today and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is the chief host and is expected to give the keynote address while, the Sports Minister, Chief Sunday Dare, will deliver his speech as the host Minister of Youth and Sports Development.