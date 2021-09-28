Egypt: Special Forces Take Part in 'Hercules-21' Exercise in Greece

Special forces from Egypt, Greece, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates took part in the Special Operations Four Day Exercise "HERCULES-21" in Greece.

Conducted from Monday 20 to Sunday 26 September 2021 in the wider area of the Attica District, the exercise saw carrying out many activities including lectures and practical drills in the field of fighting terrorism, combat in built and open areas, rescuing hostages and medical evacuation, as well as operations of dropping troops from the air and to the sea.

The exercise, which was attended by commanders from the participating countries, is part of training programs carried out by the Armed Forces with friendly countries with the aim of exchanging military expertise.