Egypt: Sisi Witnesses Inauguration of Bahr El-Baqar Wastewater Treatment Plant

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Monday witnessed the inauguration of Bahr-el Baqar wastewater treatment plant, which is the world's largest plant of its kind.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli, Defense Minister Mohamed Zaki, a number of ministers and senior state officials are attending.

The ceremony started with recitation of some verses of the Holy Quran.

The plant's cost hit EGP 20 billion and its production capacity is 5.6 million cubic meters per day and will provide water to North Sinai territories to help in the reclamation of 400,000 feddans as part of the national development projects carried out in Sinai along with enhancing the state's policy for the optimum use of available water resources.

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi watched a documentary titled "springs of hope" during the inauguration of Bahr-el Baqar wastewater treatment plant, the world's largest plant of its kind.

The documentary is produced by Armed Forces Morale Affairs Department.

The film depicts that maintaining water resources is the most important priority for the Egyptian state to expand the agricultural lands.

It added that the Egyptians succeeded in the past seven years in establishing several projects in the field of wastewater treatment.

The documentary showed that Bahr-el Baqar wastewater treatment plant treats 5.6 million cubic meters of wastewater to reclaim 456,000 feddans in Sinai.

As many as 21,000 engineers, technicians and workers participated in the huge project, the film said, adding that the state spent over EGP 16 billion on the project.