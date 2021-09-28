Egypt Looking Forward to Deepen Partnership With KFAED

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli asserted Monday the historic ties between Egypt and Kuwait, adding that the Egyptian government is looking forward to boosting cooperation ties with the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED), which is one of the most important partners to Egypt in development.

Madbouli said that Egypt is looking forward to deepening partnership with the fund in the coming stage via participating in new developmental projects.

This came during Madbouli's meeting with KFAED Chairman Marwan al Ghanem and other KFAED officials in the presence of Egyptian Minister of International Cooperation Rania el Mashat.

Madbouli thanked the KFAED for its prominent role in supporting the development efforts in Egypt via funding developmental projects prioritized by the Egyptian government especially the program of developing Sinai Peninsula.

The KFAED funded 54 projects with 3.6 billion dollars in the sectors of health, transport, agriculture, electricity, petroleum, water and sanitation, Madbouli said in a statement on Monday.

The developmental projects in Sinai Peninsula come within the framework of the directives of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to support the development efforts in Sinai, investment in the infrastructure and improving the services presented to the citizens, he said.

Madbouli added that these projects have already contributed to changing the aspects of life in Sinai Peninsula.

Meanwhile, Ghanem expressed happiness over visiting Egypt to launch developmental projects between Egypt and Kuwait to achieve development.

Ghanem reviewed the work fields of the KFAED in Egypt, asserting its keenness on participating in new developmental projects within the coming period.

Meanwhile, Mashat reviewed the most important projects in which the KFAED will participate.