Egypt: Sisi - Encroachment On Water Courses to End Within Six Months

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi asserted on Monday that the state will never accept any encroachment on agricultural lands, canals or bridges, noting that the state bodies topped by the Interior Ministry, police and army will end, if necessary, any of such violations that had taken place over the past 30 years in a maximum period of six months.

The president's remarks were made during his inauguration of Bahr el Baqr wastewater treatment plan, the biggest of its kind in the world.

Sisi clarified that among the state's actions to stand against any transgressors on the state's territories is the suspension of any types of subsidies offered by the state whether bread, supplies or others.

He reiterated that the state is in a race against time to develop all water facilities and set up new canals to avoid the impact of such encroachment on the citizens' quota of water as well as the needs of agricultural activities.

Over the past seven years, the state has made a big progress in all sectors to compensate the years that have been squandered without work. He again asserted that citizens should help in such process as long as the state is doing its best in this regard.

He also noted that the state would continue with its plans for rehabilitation and lining up of canals and consequently it would never accept any violations that impede improving the living conditions of citizens.