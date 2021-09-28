Namibia: Omuthiya Politicians Still On ACC Radar

28 September 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

The Anti-Corruption Commission says it is still obtaining statements for its investigation into allegations of corruption levelled against some current and former local authority councillors of Omuthiya.

"The investigation launched on the alleged corruption against the Omuthiya Town Council is still under investigation," said ACC spokesperson Josefina Nghituwamata.

"As part of the investigation and the process to obtain evidence, various statements are ought to be taken. Therefore, at this point, few statements are yet to be taken before completion."

The investigation was launched in July 2019 after allegations of corruption and nepotism emerged against town councillors. The allegations were publicised by former Omuthiya CEO Samuel Mbango. Among those implicated is former mayor Katrina Uusiku who is accused of allegedly pushing for the employment of her husband in the town council. She allegedly also refused to vacate three plots, which she had been compensated for already. Uusiku is also accused of having dished out an industrial erf to herself. Former councillor, Hiskiel Nanyeni, who served as deputy mayor, is being accused of having leased himself a plot (Erf 1295) at Extension 5 where he built flats in an effort to buy it after five years.

But he has not done so to date. Also, he had fenced off a huge tract of townland near Othithiya. He later removed the fencing when news surfaced. Beata Nashongo, who is still part of the council, has been accused of nepotism in that she allegedly pushed for the town council employment of people close to her.

In the report then, Mbango cited the recruitment of a finance and human resource manager in 2017, who had ended second during interviews with 66.6% score at the expense of an internal staff member who came tops with 77.8%. Another former councillor, Enos Shipahu is accused of having a hand in the sale of the Swapo land in Omuthiya Proper, as well as leasing a number of plots to himself without ministerial approval. The quartet have over the years denied all the allegations levelled against them. osimasiku@nepc.com.na

