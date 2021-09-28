Zimbabwe: Zvenyika Zvenyika Appointed Fidelity Life Acting CEO

LISTED financial services company, Fidelity Life Assurance (FLA) has appointed seasoned accountant, Zvenyika Zvenyika to the post of acting chief executive.

The appointment is with effect from October 1, 2021.

He takes over from outgoing CEO Rueben Java who leaves the post after resigning while the group finalises the appointment of a substantive candidate to the post.

In an update, FLA board chairperson, Chipo Matongo said Zvenyika is currently the Chief Finance Officer of FLA having joined the Group in February 2020, and sits on various subsidiary boards.

"He has made valuable contributions to the group since he joined, supporting decision-making, contributing to the delivery of a solid financial performance in the financial years 2020 and 2021.Zvenyika has worked in various capacities at senior management level within Zimbabwe and in the SADC region," he said.

The incoming acting CEO was described as an accomplished, innovative accounting and finance professional with more than 15 years of successive experience in designing future fit financial and business strategies to achieve maximum shareholder value who has demonstrated his astuteness and capability as a business leader.

"Zvenyika is a qualified Chartered Accountant and he holds an Honours Bachelor of Accountancy degree from the University of Zimbabwe and an Honours Bachelor of Accounting Science degree from the University Of South Africa (UNISA).

"He has participated in various leadership and executive development programs run by leading global institutions," Matongo added.