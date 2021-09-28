Nigeria: NDDC - Delay in Inauguration of Board Can Destabilize Region - Group

A frontline group in the Niger Delta region, Project Niger Delta, PND has condemn the continuous delay in Inaugurating the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC stressing that it could destabilize the region.

The group called for the Immediate Inauguration of the board so it can start the needed development of the region without further delay.

President of the group, Comrade Princewill Ebebi in a statement made available to newsmen ,Monday said the delay had the capacity to further destabilize the region.

While commending the caliber of personalities appointed, the group described President Muhammadu Buhari as one who has the region's interest at heart.

" We wish to thank President Muhammadu Buhari for his genuine interest in the development of the Niger Delta region with the appointment of the new board.

"There is no doubt that the personalities so appointed will deliver on the mandate of the board" he said.

They also lauded the Minister of Niger Delta ministry, Sen. Godswill Akpabio for his forthrightness and willingness to turn around the fortunes of the region for the better, in-line with the desire and wish of president Buhari.

On the choice of Sen. Denyabofa Dimaro as the Managing Director of the Commission ,they described him as suitable.

"Sen.Denyabofa Dimaro is a very suitable and qualified choice from the Niger Delta region for the top NDDC job. We, "Project Niger Delta with other prominent stakeholders" across the 9 states in the region commend president Mahammadu Buhari for making an excellent choice in this regard.

"We therefore pledge to work with him for the success and development of the region in other to achieve the goals of the commission"

" Over the years in his various leadership roles and capacity, he has proven to be a man that loves and puts the Niger Delta region first before anything.

"We believed that he is capable to do the job and with his good heart towards the people in the region, he will administer quality leadership and avert the current woes facing the region, utilizing it's resources for the benefit and collective prosperity of all" Ebebi stated.