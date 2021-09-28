Namibia: Coastal Guards Charged Under Poca

Swakopmund — Two security guards from G4S were charged under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA) for their involvement in a N$300 000 theft.

The two, Ricardo Oxurub and Wayne Krohne, who are suspected to be part of a gang that allegedly planned and carried out the theft, appeared yesterday morning in the Swakopmund Magistrate's Court following their arrest on Thursday.

They were denied bail during their first appearance, as the State indicated the investigation is still at an early stage and that more arrests would follow soon.

Ochurub, who is the first accused, vanished about two weeks ago when he and other security guards were loading automatic teller machines (ATM) of Bank Windhoek around Swakopmund and Arandis.

Ochurub was allegedly left alone in the cash-in-transit vehicle at Ocean View Spar complex, with one box containing N$300 000 that was supposed to be taken to Arandis.

According to Erongo police crime investigations coordinator Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu, Ochurub was arrested after a tip-off from the public.

"We found the suspect drinking alcohol with his friends. He attempted to run away but was apprehended and detained by the police," said Iikuyu over the weekend.

Oxurub was found in possession of N$12 800, wrapped in plastic.

Meanwhile, Ochurub and Khrone will remain in police custody, as they can only apply for bail on 15 November.

Masked... Ricardo Ochurub appeared in the Swakopmund Magistrate's Court yesterday on suspicion of N$300 000 theft.