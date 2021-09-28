Namibia: Coastal Guards Charged Under Poca

28 September 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Swakopmund — Two security guards from G4S were charged under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA) for their involvement in a N$300 000 theft.

The two, Ricardo Oxurub and Wayne Krohne, who are suspected to be part of a gang that allegedly planned and carried out the theft, appeared yesterday morning in the Swakopmund Magistrate's Court following their arrest on Thursday.

They were denied bail during their first appearance, as the State indicated the investigation is still at an early stage and that more arrests would follow soon.

Ochurub, who is the first accused, vanished about two weeks ago when he and other security guards were loading automatic teller machines (ATM) of Bank Windhoek around Swakopmund and Arandis.

Ochurub was allegedly left alone in the cash-in-transit vehicle at Ocean View Spar complex, with one box containing N$300 000 that was supposed to be taken to Arandis.

According to Erongo police crime investigations coordinator Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu, Ochurub was arrested after a tip-off from the public.

"We found the suspect drinking alcohol with his friends. He attempted to run away but was apprehended and detained by the police," said Iikuyu over the weekend.

Oxurub was found in possession of N$12 800, wrapped in plastic.

Meanwhile, Ochurub and Khrone will remain in police custody, as they can only apply for bail on 15 November.

Masked... Ricardo Ochurub appeared in the Swakopmund Magistrate's Court yesterday on suspicion of N$300 000 theft.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X