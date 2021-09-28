Nigeria: Customs Intercepts 751 Ammunitions Concealed Under Cassava Flour in Oyo

The Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A, of the Nigeria Customs Service said it has intercepted a van loaded with ammunitions, which were concealed under cassava flour in Igbo-Ora, Oyo State.

The comptroller of the zone, Hussein Kehinde Ejibunu, who confirmed the arrest Monday, said the vehicle was intercepted when Customs officers were patrolling the area on Sunday night.

Ejibunu said the driver and his conductor abandoned their vehicle on sighting the Customs vehicle.

"The items discovered during physical examination in the office included 751 pieces of AAA, 70mm live Lion Cartridges, sacks of cassava flour and sacks of parboiled rice.

"However, the vehicles including their contents have been deposited at the Unit headquarters for further investigation," he added.

Ejibunu called on all patriotic citizens to provide useful and timely information that would help in combating smuggling.