Nigeria: Covid-19 - We're Investigating Officials Aiding Quarantine Evasion - Govt

The Federal Government says it is investigating reported cases of on-duty staff who extort money from travellers wishing to evade quarantine requirement of the COVID-19 protocols.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman, Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said this in Abuja Monday at a briefing of the committee.

"Global cases have been on a decline for sometimes now, but there's need for more caution, especially among Nigerians. The PSC has observed that caution is needed rather than over-confidence and that there is a decline of suspicion index among doctors.

"To slide into complacency can be very fatal, hence the need for serious caution and adherence to the non-pharmaceutical intervention measures, vaccination and protocols on self-isolation. The coronavirus is still very much around us and it is virulent and deadly," Mustapha said.

Executive-Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Faisal Shuaib, six months after Nigeria commenced the vaccination of its citizens against the COVID-19 pandemic, over 1.8 million eligible persons had been fully vaccinated.

He said as of September 26, 4,734,769 eligible people in Nigeria had received their first dose of COVID vaccine.

"This comprises of 3,040,000 with first dose AstraZeneca and 1,694,769 with the first dose of Moderna. This represents 4.2% of the 111,776,503 eligible populations who are targeted to receive full doses of the vaccines for Nigeria to reach herd immunity."