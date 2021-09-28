Nigeria: Ohaneze Bars FCT, Northern Officials From Contracts, Govt Appointments

The Ohaneze Ndigbo FCT and 19 Northern states chapter has barred its president and other executive members from accepting government appointments or executing contracts.

The newly elected president, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, FCT, Nze Ifeanyichukwu Obasi-Nweze, said this on Monday in Abuja at a press conference.

"This is to ensure that we are focused to serve the interest of the people who elected us to lead them.

"And this is also to increase the over 2,000 employments secured for Ndigbo sons and daughters in the FCT and to hold the 2021 Igbo Day Celebration on Wednesday at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja," Obasi-Nweze said.